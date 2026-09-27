'This was my worst nightmare': Camper home a total loss following fire

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 5:59 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
A camper trailer was deemed a total loss after it caught fire in Lakepoint on Sunday.

A camper trailer was deemed a total loss after it caught fire in Lakepoint on Sunday.(Tanner Siegworth, KSL)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A fire destroyed Tristin Perkins' camper in Lakepoint, Tooele County, on Sunday.
  • Perkins' dogs were saved by a neighbor; no injuries were reported in the fire.
  • Firefighters suspect a furnace wire caused the fire; investigation is ongoing.

LAKEPOINT, Tooele County — A family in Lakepoint is starting over after the camper she was living in caught fire and became a complete loss on Sunday.

Tristin Perkins and her mom had both left for work when the camper they were living in caught fire with Perkins' dogs still inside.

"This was my worst nightmare," Perkins said. "The worst thing that could ever possibly happen happened so I think that if I can get through this I can get through anything."

Thankfully, Perkins said she had a neighbor home who let her dogs out while someone at the front desk of Days Inn RV Park by Wyndham Lake Point called Perkins about the fire.

"All of my dogs are safe, and nobody got injured," Perkins said. "I'm very grateful for my neighbor."

Firefighters told Perkins they suspect a loose wire on a furnace sparked and started the fire but the incident is still under investigation.

Perkins had only been at the RV park for two days and said everything she had was inside the camper.

"I'm grateful for what I do have," Perkins said. "My dogs are safe, I'm safe, my mom is safe, my support group really came through today to show up and show out so for now it's just picking up the pieces."

Perkins said the RV park gave her a refund for the money she put down to stay there, and she's used the money for a hotel room, which is where she will stay for a week. In the meantime, people have offered to buy her food and other necessities while another friend helped out with the dogs.

"I'm just truly grateful for the company that I had, for somebody that cared about my things as much as I did, my animals just as much as I did," Perkins said. "I'm just grateful to be here."

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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