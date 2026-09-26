Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Layton

LAYTON — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday after police said he collided with a passenger car on state Route 193.

The collision occurred Friday afternoon near the intersection of state Route 193 and U.S. route 89. The exact time of the crash was unclear, but Layton Police Lt. Clint Bobrowski said he was informed about the crash at 6:10 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was traveling east on a motorcycle when police said traffic quickly slowed. The motorcyclist braked hard and swerved into incoming traffic and struck a pedestrian car traveling west, according to traffic investigators.

The motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after the crash. Police did not say whether or not the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, and police said the driver did not appear to be under the influence.