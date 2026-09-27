Commercial structure fire in Salt Lake City causes 3-alarm response

Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 8:18 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A large structure fire is pictured in downtown Salt Lake City.

A large structure fire is pictured in downtown Salt Lake City.(Steve Breinholt)

2 photos
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire was located in a commercial building at 356 West 700 South. Firefighters ask the public to stay clear of the area and to leave room for emergency crews to respond. Traffic was impacted.

Beyond "commercial," fire authorities did not specify what the building was or if anyone was inside.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  