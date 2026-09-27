Commercial structure fire in Salt Lake City causes 3-alarm response

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire was located in a commercial building at 356 West 700 South. Firefighters ask the public to stay clear of the area and to leave room for emergency crews to respond. Traffic was impacted.

Beyond "commercial," fire authorities did not specify what the building was or if anyone was inside.

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