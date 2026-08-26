Revolution Medicines gets FDA nod for targeted pancreatic cancer drug

By Reuters | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 11:12 a.m.

 
Dr. Mark Lewis, director of gastrointestinal oncology at Intermountain Health, speaks to media about a new drug being provided to treat certain pancreatic cancer patients. Studies show the drug has doubled life expectancy.

Dr. Mark Lewis, director of gastrointestinal oncology at Intermountain Health, speaks to media about a new drug being provided to treat certain pancreatic cancer patients. Studies show the drug has doubled life expectancy. (Emily Ashcraft, KSL)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The FDA approved Revolution Medicines' Rasonque for metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment.
  • Rasonque, a first-in-class drug, blocks RAS proteins driving tumor growth.
  • The drug improved survival to 13.2 months versus 6.7 months with chemotherapy.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Revolution Medicines' targeted drug for adults with ​metastatic pancreatic cancer who have received prior treatment or ‌cannot receive combination chemotherapy.

The drug, branded as Rasonque and also known as daraxonrasib, is a once-daily pill designed to block several forms of the RAS protein, ​which helps drive tumor growth in many pancreatic cancers.

Rasonque, ​a first-in-class cancer drug, was included in the FDA Commissioner's National ⁠Priority Voucher program, designed to accelerate reviews from the usual ​10 to 12 months to as little as one to two ​months for therapies that address major U.S. health priorities and substantial unmet medical needs.

Given the lack of effective treatment options for pancreatic cancer, the FDA approval ​for Revolution marks a significant advance in a disease area with ​a five-year survival rate of about 13%, one of the lowest among major ‌cancers, ⁠according to the American Cancer Society.

The approval was based on a study of 500 adults with previously treated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. The drug improved the ​rate of overall ​survival to 13.2 ⁠months, compared with 6.7 months on standard chemotherapy.

The FDA had previously granted early access to the drug under a program ​which allows patients with serious or life threatening conditions ​to ⁠receive experimental treatments outside clinical trials prior to authorization by the regulator.

The drug's most common side effects included rash, diarrhea, mouth inflammation, nausea, ⁠tiredness, ​vomiting, abdominal pain, swelling, reduced appetite and ​bleeding.

Revolution Medicines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on pricing ​and availability.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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