WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo

By Jennifer Rigby, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 10:48 a.m.

 
Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment (PPE) preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, one month after the outbreak was declared.

Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment (PPE) preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, one month after the outbreak was declared. (Gradel Muyisa Mumbere, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The WHO declares Uganda's Ebola outbreak over but Congo's cases rise.
  • Uganda reported 20 cases and two deaths; Congo has over 5,600 cases.
  • Dr. Belizaire highlights Congo's $30 million funding gap for medical supplies.

LONDON — The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of ​Ebola in Uganda is over but it is not under control in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, a ‌World Health Organization official told a briefing on Wednesday.

The all-clear for Uganda follows ⁠a declaration on July 28 ​from the Ugandan government that ⁠it was free of the disease, which caused 20 ‌cases and two deaths ‌in the country.

The WHO monitored the situation until this ⁠week to ensure that no ⁠chains of transmission had been missed.

But Dr Marie Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness for the WHO African region, told a WHO regional meeting that cases in Democratic Republic of Congo continued to rise despite some progress. The ‌outbreak there is the second-deadliest in ​history, and outpacing containment efforts.

According to the Congolese government, as of Tuesday there have been more than 2,700 deaths and more than 5,600 cases.

"Transmission remains very active," said Belizaire. "We have slowed the acceleration, but we have not yet bent this curve."

She said there are improvements in contact tracing ​and testing, and also that analyses of the Bundibugyo virus have ‌not shown any ‌signs ⁠of mutation despite the rapid spread.

While she described that as good news, she also flagged an immediate $30 million funding gap for logistical operations to deliver medical and personal protective equipment in ‌the worst-hit areas of ​Congo.

"Without this immediate investment, we ‌risk stalling the momentum ⁠we have ​built," she said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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