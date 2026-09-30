Community rallies around 8-year-old boy battling rare bone cancer

SANDY — An 8-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer is inspiring those around him with his determination, while his school, friends and community come together to support his fight.

Third-grader DJ Theorine spends much of his time in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, recovering from surgeries and battling the pain that comes with treatment. But whenever he can, he returns to Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy, where being back in the classroom is something he treasures.

"I learn math," DJ said with a smile.

DJ was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, on March 30 after doctors discovered a tumor following an X-ray.

"It was only one X-ray," DJ recalled. "I got it, and it actually showed something in there."

His mother, Megan Theorine, said the diagnosis was a shock for the entire family. Before cancer, DJ was a healthy, active child and a former student of the year. The family first became concerned after noticing a lump on his leg.

"It's one of those clubs you don't ever want to be in," Megan said. "It's kind of a shock, and sometimes it still doesn't even feel real."

Despite the challenges, DJ is not facing his battle alone.

DJ is pictured at the hospital during treatment. (Photo: Megan Theorine)

Among those stepping up to help is John Maack, a cancer survivor and director of the annual Bear Canyon Trail Run in Sandy. The fundraiser helps families facing cancer, and this year's event is rallying around DJ and his family.

"Kids shouldn't have to go through this," Maack said.

The run provides both financial support and encouragement for families confronting some of life's toughest challenges.

"It's a run for a cause," Maack said. "People are making a difference every mile they run."

For the Theorine family, the community's support has helped carry them through difficult days and uncertain moments.

As for DJ, he remains focused on one goal:

"I'm going to fight it until it's totally done," he said.

The Bear Canyon Trail Run benefiting DJ is scheduled for Oct. 10. Information on how to register can be found here.