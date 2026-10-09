USU researchers study wildfire burn scars and lingering dangers

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SALT LAKE CITY — Wildfires can leave behind hazards that persist long after the flames are out. In one instance, researchers at Utah State University are studying how burned landscapes respond to rainfall and how that information could help communities prepare for dangerous runoff and debris flows.

How wildfires change the landscape

At USU's Utah Water Research Laboratory in Logan, researchers are examining how wildfires change vegetation and soil, affecting the way water moves through a watershed.

"(We look at) flooding, debris flows, mudflows," said Belize Lane, an associate professor of hydrology at USU who is leading the research. Lane and her team are working to understand how those changes affect communities and infrastructure downstream.

"And we want to characterize how the landscape has changed. What's happened to the vegetation? What's happened to the soils? Basically, how much risk does this pose to downstream communities and infrastructure?" Lane said.

Researchers study what triggers dangerous runoff

The researchers are measuring how quickly water enters the ground and examining how burned watersheds respond to rain. Their work is intended to help determine what conditions could trigger flash flooding and how much sediment could move downhill during a storm.

"What kind of storm would it take to trigger a flash flood? What might that look like? How much sediment and where do we expect to come down off that mountain?" Lane said.

The findings could help emergency managers make decisions about evacuation routes and help communities identify where flood mitigation measures may be needed.

Wildfire risks can last for years

The work also addresses how long those hazards can remain after a wildfire. Lane said the risks can persist for years as watersheds naturally recover.

"These risks last upwards of five years after a fire. So there's a lot to learn about the immediate response after a wildfire on the burn scars, as well as, how the watershed recovers and what that means for risk," Lane said.

The study has been underway in Western states, including Colorado and California. But following Utah's busy wildfire season, researchers have been able to conduct the work closer to home.

The broader goal is to improve public safety by helping communities better understand and prepare for hazards that can follow wildfires.