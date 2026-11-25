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SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old tradition that provides a holiday meal for those in need saw its largest attendance ever Tuesday night.

"The holidays can be stressful, difficult and isolating for a lot of people," said Lauren Brady, the community engagement associate director with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. "This is an opportunity for people to kick off their holiday season with a warm meal, neighbors and truly experience a sense of community."

Front desk staff at the Central City Recreation Center on 300 East said the 2026 Thanksgiving meal brought more than 370 people to the county gym.

The community Thanksgiving dinner at the Central City Recreation Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday. Nearly 400 people attended the event. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL)

"I think it has a lot to do with the quality of the meal," Brady said. "This is not your average Thanksgiving dinner. It is elite and gourmet."

Thirteen years ago, the Utah Valley University Culinary Arts Institute partnered with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

"We have taken this on as a faculty project instead of a student project," chef Troy Wilson, director and department chair of the UVU Culinary Arts Institute, said. "There are seven full-time faculty members and every one of us has helped put this event together."

In what was a giant undertaking, preparations began weeks before the big meal.

"Yesterday, it got serious peeling all the stuff. There were 150 lbs of potatoes, 120 lbs of yams and stuffing for 350 people," Wilson said. "It is such a wonderful experience to prepare a balanced meal with protein, starch, carbohydrates, vegetables and the whole bit. We feel fortunate to put joy in people's lives."

Organizers said attendees can often take a second plate home for a meal the next day, which helps fight food insecurity.

Chef Troy Wilson speaks with KSL, Tuesday. Wilson said the faculty in the Utah Valley University Culinary Arts Institute largely help coordinate the event. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL)

This year, the UVU culinary staff prepared 100 pounds of stuffing and 150 pounds of turkey breast. Students in the beginning baking classes baked 55 pies as part of their curriculum.

Those in attendance spoke of the event with gratitude and fondness.

"It truly brings the community together," Brady said.