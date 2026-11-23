CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University announced a $7 million partnership with Utah Community Credit Union on Thursday in one of the university's largest sponsorship agreements in history.

The multi-year partnership aims to bring financial services, personalized financial guidance and student employment opportunities to SUU's campus.

In addition to the on-campus offerings, it will also help fund a new football operations facility and university-branded electronic billboard along I-15.

"This historic gift reflects a shared investment in our students' lives and long-term momentum," SUU President Mindy Benson said in a statement. "Affordability, practical life skills, and accessible guidance are essential components of a meaningful college experience. Having UCCU engaged with our campus will empower our students with everyday financial tools, mentorship, and career experience that prepare them to thrive both during their time in Cedar City and long after graduation."

The agreement will include UCCU establishing a "modern" branch on SUU's campus, where students, faculty, and staff can access personal banking, account management and one-on-one financial coaching, the university said.

On the athletics side, the partnership will provide capital funding for SUU to develop a dedicated football operations building that will "consolidate locker rooms, strength and conditioning suites, and dedicated study spaces, while freeing up existing athletic facilities across campus for other university programs," SUU said in a release.

"Southern Utah University and UCCU share a belief that investing in people changes lives," Justin Olson, president and CEO of UCCU, said in a statement. "Higher education and financial well-being are powerful gateways to opportunity, helping individuals realize their potential, expand what's possible, and build a foundation for lasting prosperity. Because UCCU was founded on a university campus over 70 years ago, partnerships like this are deeply connected to our purpose and heritage. We are excited to work alongside SUU to help students, faculty, and staff strengthen their financial futures and create opportunities that will benefit them for years to come."

The release from the university said preparations for both the branch and planning for the football operations facility and digital billboard will "begin soon."