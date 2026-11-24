SALT LAKE CITY — A provision of state law that lets immigrants in the country illegally pay lower in-state tuition at Utah's public universities could again be targeted during the 2027 Utah legislative session.

It's the focus of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit filed last September against the Utah Board of Higher Education pressing for an end to the allowance. Now, in a new filing in the case last Friday asking for a pause in the legal tussle, the two sides said legislation governing the issue could emerge when the Utah Legislature convenes early next year.

"Indeed, a bill file is open to consider amendments or repeal of the in-state tuition program in the upcoming legislative session," reads the filing signed by attorneys representing Utah and the U.S. Department of Justice. "Rather than continuing to litigate plaintiff's claims against the current version of the laws, the parties therefore agree that staying further proceedings in this case would be the most efficient course for both the parties and the court to see what, if any, amendments the Legislature makes to the laws challenged in this case."

As of Monday, Judge Dustin B. Pead, overseeing the case in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, hadn't ruled on whether to stay the case, or temporarily pause action. Per the proposal, the stay would remain in effect until Jan. 29, the last day bills can be filed without approval from the House or Senate floors, when the two sides would provide an update to the court. The 2027 session starts Jan. 19 and ends on March 5.

The Utah Board of Higher Education deflected comment since the case continues to wind its way through the court. "We recommend reaching out to legislative leadership regarding potential legislation, as we do not have details at this time," the board said in response to a KSL query on Monday.

Aundrea Peterson, deputy chief of staff for the Utah Senate, said the issue could emerge, but didn't provide specifics. "The new leadership team is aware of the litigation, and it will be an item the Senate will likely review over the coming months," she said.

As is, Utah state law lets immigrants in the country illegally pay lower in-state tuition at the University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University and other public universities and colleges. They have to have attended high school in Utah for at least three years and be a graduate of a Utah high school, per the state law governing the issue.

But it came under attack in HB88 last year, sponsored by former Utah Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, and then, after that measure stalled, HB386, sponsored by Rep. Lisa Shepherd, R-Provo. Specifically, HB386, which also stalled, would have required Utah's public universities and technical colleges to verify that students are lawfully present in the country before granting them in-state tuition or certain scholarships.

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has successfully sued many states over their in-state tuition, saying they are unfair to U.S. citizens. Such provisions, the department says, violate a provision of federal law that essentially says those unlawfully present in a state may not be able to tap any postsecondary educational benefit that is unavailable to U.S. citizens from other states.

Shepherd didn't immediately respond to a query on Monday seeking comment. But she outlined her concerns about granting immigrants in the country illegally access to in-state tuition during last year's debate over HB386.

Because of such provisions "we're taking care of other countries' children first, and I want to take care of Utahns first. In my campaign I ran and said Utahns first and this bill will put Utahns first," she said at the time.