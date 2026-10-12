Cache Valley students wear blue to honor classmates killed in carbon monoxide tragedy

RICHMOND, Cache County — Students at North Cache Middle School wore blue Monday in remembrance of two classmates who died alongside three others in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend.

Three of the four children who died were students in the Cache County School District.

The tribute was a community-driven effort to honor the family as residents grapple with the loss.

"I didn't know them personally, but it still means a lot to everyone who did, and that's why I wore blue," said 8th grader Bowen Lambson.

"I feel like it's just a respectful thing to do for them," added 8th grader Thomas Eldredge.

The family was found Saturday afternoon in their home after a neighbor reported hearing carbon monoxide alarms.

KSL also spoke with a student Monday who said she was close with one of the students who died and was shocked to hear the news in class this morning.

"She was my close friend, and I really loved to chat with her in music, and she'd usually goof off with me. She made me happy," said 7th grader Brooklynne Simpson.

"It's a small community, so everyone knows everybody out here. It's devastating, especially when it involves young kids," added Richmond resident Jennifer Simpson.

In a statement to KSL Monday, Cache County School District communications director Sheri Anderson said they are focused on supporting grieving students and families.

"We are deeply heartbroken by this tragic incident that took the lives of three of our Cache County students," the statement read. "Our community is in mourning, and our full attention is dedicated to supporting our students and families. Additional counseling services are available at all affected schools for students and staff, and we are working closely with local community resource centers to provide comprehensive support. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and all who knew and cared for them during this unimaginably difficult time."

Investigators are still looking into the incident but said they believe it was an accident. The victims' names have not been released.