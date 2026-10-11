Investigators working to determine what led to fatal carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond

Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 10:47 p.m.

Tyrese BooneKSL
 
Flowers and balloons are pictured on Sunday outside of a home to memorialize the residents who passed away in Richmond.
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Five people, including four children, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond.
  • Investigators found a running car in the garage; levels exceeded detection limits.
  • Residents are urged to check carbon monoxide detectors; investigation into the deaths continues.

RICHMOND, Cache County — Five people, including four children, died in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a Richmond home Saturday. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the tragedy.

The victims were a 43-year-old man and four children ages 5, 11, 12 and 16, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the home around noon and found it filled with carbon monoxide, with alarms still sounding. The man was found in the garage next to a car that was still running.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said the carbon monoxide levels were so high that they exceeded the limits of emergency responders' detection equipment.

Investigators have since towed the vehicle to the sheriff's complex for testing as they work to determine how carbon monoxide filled the home.

Neighbor discovers victims

Rick Pool, a Richmond resident who has lived in the apartment complex for nearly a decade, said he first became aware of a problem early Saturday morning when neighbors knocked on his door because their alarms were going off.

Later that day, Pool went to check on the family. When no one answered, he went inside and discovered the victims.

"Yeah, it was real surprise. I didn't ever dream anything like that would happen here," Pool said.

Pool was later taken to the hospital because of elevated carbon monoxide levels. He has since been released.

Investigation continues

Jensen said investigators are continuing to interview family members and others to establish a clearer timeline of what happened. The medical examiner's report is also pending.

Although Jensen believes the deaths were accidental, the investigation remains ongoing.

The sheriff also urged residents to make sure their homes have working carbon monoxide detectors, especially as colder weather approaches.

"Check the batteries, check them often. Push the buttons to make sure they're still functional and believe them when they go off," Jensen said.

School remembers two students

Two of the children who died were students at North Cache Junior High.

The school is asking students to wear blue on Monday in remembrance of the five people who died.

Flowers and balloons have also been placed outside the home as a memorial to the victims.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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