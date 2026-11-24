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SALT LAKE CITY — Some of Utah's biggest roads could be stuffed before and after Thanksgiving this weekend, which could cause some significant delays, Utah transportation officials warn.

Tuesday isn't expected to create too many holiday-related headaches, but pre-Thanksgiving travel is projected to create additional delays of up to 25 minutes along southbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Utah Department of Transportation engineers.

Peak delays are most likely in the early afternoon, around 2 p.m., with an estimated rush of people traveling toward southern Utah.

However, most of the delays are expected at the end of the holiday weekend, as everyone travels back.

Delays of up to 30-40 minutes are possible along northbound I-15 from St. George to Cedar City and again from Nephi to Spanish Fork on Sunday. UDOT anticipates heavier delays forming in southwest Utah first, potentially from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., peaking around 1 p.m.

Delays toward the Wasatch Front might not be as severe, potentially forming in the morning and lingering into Sunday night. Peak delays are also expected in the early afternoon.

The agency says delays of up to 30 minutes are also possible along westbound U.S. 6 from Soldier Summit to Spanish Fork between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

While UDOT has suspended construction to open all lanes to traffic for the holiday, some lane restrictions or traffic shifts may remain in place in active construction areas to protect the work zones, officials added.

Their projections mirror some airline travel trends, with Wednesday and Sunday expected to be the busiest days of the week. Federal security officials anticipate that more than 31,000 people will go through security lines at Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday, with total travel slightly below last year's record.

Approximately 85% of the roughly 81.5 million Americans projected to travel for the holiday this year will travel by automobile, AAA reported last week.

Vehicle travel could be down 0.3% from last year's record travel, if those projections hold up. Overall travel would also be down 0.1% from last year.

Higher gas prices factored into that equation, David Caltabiano, a spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group, told KSL last week. Although prices continue to slide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline remains about 70 cents higher than this time last year and is at a record high for Thanksgiving.

Still, it's unlikely to halt holiday travel altogether, factoring in UDOT's projections.

"Overall, people want to see their family. They want to see their loved ones on this holiday," Caltabiano said last week. "So, despite the higher-than-usual gas prices, they will still drive to see their loved ones."