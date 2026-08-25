Utah's first public via ferrata course draws thousands of people to Vernal

VERNAL — If you're not quite ready for rock climbing, but thirst for some kind of cliffside adventure, via ferrata might offer a good middle ground. Utah's first public course, and North America's largest, is now open at Ashley Gorge.

Unlike going totally "free solo," climbers in via ferrata are able to secure themselves onto a fixed steel rope line as they scale the course, guided by rebar rungs and steps. Via ferrata was created during World War I in the Italian Dolomites mountain range to move soldiers along steep paths.

Amber Toler, owner of Dyno Outfitters, started running individuals and groups through the course in the fall of 2025, during the course's soft-opening. She said since the grand opening in April, interest has been booming. According to Uintah County figures, based on waivers signed at the trailhead, thousands of people have already done the course this spring and summer.

Amber Toler (right) instructs a group on the proper use of safety gear before starting on the via ferrata course. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

"That's pretty cool to see that there's so many people coming to Vernal and enjoying the course and hopefully staying and checking out other cool stuff that Vernal has to offer," Toler said.

The course was paid for with the help of funding through the Access Utah Foundation, which seeks to provide new outdoor opportunities within the state. Uintah County leaders were in part looking to it as a potential tourism draw. So far, it seems to be doing just that, driving more hotel stays, as people come for the via ferrata and stay for other activities, like whitewater rafting, and area state parks.

There is also a safety concern as large numbers of people visit the course, however. Jasmynn States, operations director at Dyno Outfitters, said she wants people to be aware of what they're getting into before taking it on and make sure they have the right safety equipment. States said she's seen people doing the course with improvised equipment that won't properly protect them if something goes wrong.

"Just because you have something attached to the wall doesn't necessarily mean that it's safe," States said of improper gear. "It's like falling with concrete around your waist. And what it will do is it will affect your internal organs, kidneys, your spine, pelvis and you'll end up in the hospital."

A group scales the via ferrata course along the side of a cliff, in Ashley Gorge. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

Toler added that they and a number of other companies offer gear for rent for those who feel confident enough to tackle the 3- to 4-mile-long course without guided help.

Jason Johnson came from Layton with his wife and four other friends to try the via ferrata. He grew up in Vernal and was drawn back by an online video about the new course.

"If you feel it, do it," Johnson said. "With guides and with people around and good equipment, (you're) safe enough to where you're like, 'I'm not taking my life into my hands.' Even though maybe the thought does cross your mind from time to time."