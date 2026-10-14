Sportsman applications for 'hunt of a lifetime' open in Utah soon

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 2:07 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 1:24 p.m.

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The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is opening applications for sportsman permits, including for bighorn sheep.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is opening applications for sportsman permits, including for bighorn sheep. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Applications for Utah's most prized hunting permits open Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources awards just one permit per species each year through its sportsman permits portal. Available species include bison, black bear, bull elk, buck deer and pronghorn, mountain goat, bull moose, Desert bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and wild turkey.

"Success in the drawing means the hunt of a lifetime," the division website states. "Long season dates and the ability to hunt almost every Utah hunting unit make these permits the most prized permits offered to Utah's public hunters."

Applications cost $10 per species; only Utah residents can apply, and the deadline is Nov. 10. As always, a Utah hunting or combination license is required to apply.

Results for the 2027 permits will be available in November.

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