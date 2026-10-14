New weather station aims to inform water decisions in Monument Valley

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Staff
 
A new weather station is to be installed in the Navajo Nation to bring local weather data to Monument Valley.

A new weather station is to be installed in the Navajo Nation to bring local weather data to Monument Valley. (Utah Climate Center)

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OLIJATO, San Juan County — The Navajo Nation is getting a new tool to help track weather and drought conditions in Monument Valley.

Utah State University and several partners are installing the first weather monitoring station in Utah Navajo communities. Organizers say the station will provide real-time local precipitation, soil and atmospheric data to help ranchers, emergency responders, water resource managers and tribal leaders navigate drought, changing weather patterns and other challenges in the region.

"For generations, families in the region have relied on the land for grazing and agriculture," said USU Extension associate professor Reagan Wytsalucy. "Today, ranchers face recurring drought and shifting weather, and some grazing guidelines still rely on climate data collected nearly a century ago."

Wytsalucy said the data could help emergency responders and transportation crews prepare for hazardous weather. It could also help tribal leaders make decisions and provide new educational opportunities for local youth.

The new station is part of a broader initiative approved by the Navajo Utah Commission to install six local environmental tracking hubs. This new technology bridges that gap by transmitting real-time, micro-local environmental information to national databases like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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