Hogle Zoo welcomes new adult tiger 'Max'

SALT LAKE CITY — Less than a year after the Hogle Zoo had to say goodbye to its male tiger, the zoo has a new alpha predator in town.

Maxim, affectionately nicknamed Max, is a 14-year-old Amur tiger who was brought to Utah's Hogle Zoo from the Saint Louis Zoo. Max can now be seen by zoo guests in the Asian Highlands portion of the park.

"Max tends to be a very laid-back and good-natured tiger. He's been enjoying time in the water, a good cardboard box (or any enrichment he can shred), and other enrichment toys like large tiger-sized boomer balls," Asian Highlands supervisor Brittany Dowdell said. "He has been very willing to train with keepers, which helps us get to know him and builds trust. He is very vocal with keepers, chuffing and chatting when he sees them and loves to do the tiger long call."

Max came to the Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He joins resident female tiger Sasha, who is 7 years old.

Sasha used to be paired with Nik, a 15-year-old tiger who unexpectedly developed urinary and bladder issues last fall that caused a sudden decline in his health and led to his passing in November.

Tigers are generally solitary animals except during breeding season, which typically lasts from January to March or April. While they are in separate, adjacent habitats, Max and Sasha may see each other through their shared mesh fence line, the zoo said.

"In the future, Max and Sasha's care team will help the pair get to know each other more in controlled settings before they prepare for a structured introduction process known as a 'howdy.' This gradual approach helps ensure both tigers are comfortable before fully sharing space," the zoo said in a statement.

Both Max and Sasha are very vocal tigers, meaning guests are likely to hear roars, chuffs and long calls that are natural for communication, territorial behavior and potential mate interaction.

"Although they may not always be calling for each other, Max's arrival may encourage more vocalization from Sasha," the zoo said.

Amur tigers are classified as endangered and face threats from poaching, habitat loss and declining prey populations.