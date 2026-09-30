Box elder bugs showing up in large numbers across northern Utah, southeastern Idaho

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CACHE Valley, Utah — Does it seem like you have a lot more box elder bugs around your home this fall? You might not be alone. Some homeowners in northern Utah and southeastern Idaho are seeing large numbers of the insects, which can become a nuisance when they gather around homes and other structures.

"Good news is, that they don't sting. So you are not in danger with box elder bugs. They're an aesthetic problem," said Bryce Wood, owner and president of Cache Valley Extermination. They can still become a significant nuisance, especially when large numbers gather on homes. That has been the case at some homes in Franklin and Clifton, as well as other locations in Bear Lake County and Cache Valley.

Why are there so many box elder bugs?

Wood said the number of box elder bugs can vary significantly from one location to another.

A home in Franklin, Idaho, is covered with box elder bugs on Wednesday. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

"So we're seeing some places where the box elder bugs are insanity."

Cache Valley Extermination has been in business for 44 years. Wood and his wife became the owners in 2019. He said weather conditions may be part of the reason for the varying numbers of insects this year, due to a dry winter and late spring freezes. Some insects survived, while others did not.

"And so we saw that the grasshoppers didn't come on as strong this year. The wasps haven't been as strong this year. And so same thing with the box elder bugs where there's there's pockets where we're seeing a huge influx of them."

Wood said box elder bugs thrive around certain types of natural material.

"Any kind of organic matter. They just thrive in it."

Trees around a home can also provide a place for the bugs to congregate.

"This is where they really like to hang out. See how they come buzzing out of that tree," he said, while spraying it. "If I can get these trees around a structure, then there's a pretty good chance I'm going to be able to take care of the problem."

How to get rid of box elder bugs

Homeowners don't necessarily have to turn to chemical treatments right away, Wood said. One option is something many people already have at home: dish soap.

"Soapy water will kill them. You take a squirt bottle full of dish soap and water, spray those bugs and you can do that without bringing chemicals and harmful things into your home," said Wood.

Wood said homeowners can also take steps to make their homes less inviting to the insects, including eliminating cracks and sealing windows and doors.

Box elder bugs are most active during the warmest part of the day, which is also when they are attracted to the warm siding of homes.

For homeowners dealing with large numbers of the insects, Wood said pest-control professionals can determine whether additional treatment is needed.