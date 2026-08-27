Bear Lake rental businesses prepare for changing seasons

GARDEN CITY — The seasons are about to change, and for businesses that depend on summer traffic, that means a tangible change in pace.

Boat and watercraft rental companies on the shores of Utah's Bear Lake can stay busy throughout the summer. But as temperatures cool and visitors head home and the summer focus turns the page to schoolwork, those businesses have to adjust to a much slower season.

Heather Slipko and her family of six traveled from Buffalo, New York, on a trip that included Yellowstone, Jackson, the Tetons and Bear Lake.

Boats line the shore at Rendezvous Beach at Bear Lake State Park in Laketown, northern Utah. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

"Beautiful. We were in awe. We don't have mountains like this on the East Coast," Slipko said.

Jared Hirschi, a Utah State University sophomore, has spent the summer working at Bear Lake Rentals and meeting visitors from around the world.

"People come from all over the place — all over Europe, South America, Central America. So it's super cool to just meet people, talk to them, and help them to have a great time out here," he said, adding that he also benefits from working outdoors.

"I just love being outdoors. I love spending time at the lake," Jared Hirschi said.

But even at Bear Lake, summer fun eventually ends each year. Bear Lake Rentals uses the offseason for much-needed maintenance, preparation for next summer and some well-earned downtime.

"Been a good summer. The weather's been a little challenging," said Brent Hirschi, owner of Bear Lake Rentals.

He has spent 20 years watching the crowds arrive during the summer and gradually disappear as September approaches. His company rents boats, jet skis, paddleboards and kayaks to visitors like Slipko and her family. When school bells begin to ring, the pace around the lake changes quickly.

"Once school starts, it really slows down during the weekdays, but the weekends are still busy," Brent Hirschi said. "A lot of our employees have gone back to school, but they'll come back up for a couple more weekends just to finish off the summer."

Bear Lake Rentals employees manage rental equipment at Rendezvous Beach at Bear Lake State Park as crowds die down at summer's end. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

While some seasonal businesses shut down or slow considerably during the winter, others find ways to adapt.

"A couple of the other rental companies, the bigger ones, have snowmobile rentals up here. That keeps them busy during the wintertime," he said, adding that the slower months provide an opportunity to work on his company's equipment and prepare for the next summer.

For Jared Hirschi, the change in seasons means another outdoor activity is just around the corner.

"Snow season's going to start coming soon, so I'll be excited for that," he said.

Brent Hirschi, however, said the offseason is also a chance to step back after a busy summer.

"I personally just like to relax and take it easy," he said.

For a seasonal business at Bear Lake, working hard during the summer can make the quieter months just as rewarding.