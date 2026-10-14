After 21 foster homes, Kiara is still building connections

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SALT LAKE CITY — At a cat cafe, 14-year-old Kiara knows better than to rush into a new relationship, even when it involves a furry friend.

She takes her time, letting the cats get comfortable with her presence before trying to connect. It's an approach she understands well.

"I am the mirror. I reflect what I get. So if you show me kindness, I'll give you kindness," Kiara said.

For Kiara, building relationships starts with trust, and after years of uncertainty, that trust means a lot.

6 years in foster care

Kiara has spent the past six years in foster care.

"I've been through 21 foster homes throughout the six years that I've been in foster care," she said.

The frequent moves have brought challenges, including having to adjust to new schools and unfamiliar surroundings.

"When I was first in, I was super sad and like, 'Oh, why is this happening to me?" Kiara said. "But now I'm like, 'Okay, I recognize this as a better gift, that it doesn't have to just be bad. It can be good as well.'"

Despite the changes, Kiara continues to look for the positives and make connections with the people around her.

A different perspective on family

Kiara said she is happy in her current foster home. She appreciates the kindness and patience she has experienced there.

When it comes to what makes a family, Kiara believes it is about more than fitting a particular mold.

"I don't care if it's a mom-mom, dad-dad, mom-dad, it's a family. Family is a family. It's what you create in the moment," she said.

For Kiara, the relationships people build with one another are what matter most.

A little patience can go a long way

That same belief shows up when she visits the cat cafe.

Kiara said people sometimes misunderstand cats because they expect them to trust strangers right away. She believes building that connection takes patience.

"You need to earn its trust," she said.

Kiara is pictured while a cat sits in her lap at Tinker's Cat Cafe in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Ray Boone, KSL)

As she spends time with the cats, Kiara lets them approach at their own pace. It's a small reminder of something she values in her own life: Meaningful connections take time.

Looking toward the future

Kiara has big dreams for her future. She loves cooking and hopes to become a chef for Gordon Ramsay someday.

"I just, I love cooking. It's like a thing that I can pour my heart into without having to say anything and explaining anything," she said.

For now, she is focused on continuing to build relationships and finding good in the experiences life brings her.

To learn more about Kiara and her story, visit RaiseTheFuture.org.