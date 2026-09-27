New documentary examines celebrations of America's 250th birthday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah communities have embraced America's 250th birthday celebration in a big way, with events across the state honoring the nation's history, its founding principles and the people whose stories continue to shape the American experience.

A new 30-minute KSL documentary, "Utah Celebrates America 250," takes viewers inside those celebrations, highlighting everything from colonial reenactments and citizenship ceremonies to acts of service and tributes to veterans.

"We have just been thrilled with the excitement around the state," said Nicole Handy, executive director of America250 Utah.

The documentary showcases a wide variety of events held throughout Utah as part of the yearlong commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary.

The Colonial Heritage Festival in Orem is pictured. (Photo: Eric Betts, KSL)

For some participants, the celebration has been an opportunity to step back in time and explore America's founding era through living history events.

"We want them to really leave this event thinking, 'I want to be a better American,'" said Cove Allen, president of the Colonial Heritage Foundation.

Others are becoming part of the American story themselves.

At a naturalization ceremony featured in the documentary, new citizens took the oath of citizenship and officially joined the nation's long history.

"I say congratulations and I salute you, my new American citizens," said U.S. District Judge Kevin R. Anderson.

For Maria Tejedor and her family, the moment was especially meaningful.

"It means a lot because my family came here when I was two years old," she said with emotion. "We've been waiting for a long time."

America 250 Concert at the Utah State Capitol. (Photo: Eric Betts, KSL)

The documentary also follows the story of Richard Moseley from Kearns, who traveled to France to honor his father, Utah World War II pilot Lonnie Moseley.

After crash-landing in Nazi-occupied France during the war, Lonnie Moseley was hidden by a French farmer who risked his life to protect an American airman.

"The farmer now risked his entire family, and even the village could now be executed for harboring an American," Richard Moseley said.

Reflecting on the sacrifice, he added, "Because of this man, I had the chance to even be born."

The program also highlights service efforts taking place across Utah, including projects aimed at helping those in need, while exploring the ideals and freedoms that have helped define the nation.

Riders carry flags across the Bonneville Salt Flats. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"For two and a half centuries, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have guided this nation," said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid when he appeared as a guest narrator with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during an America250 concert.

Religious freedom also plays a prominent role for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"It's absolutely critical," said Elder Quentin L. Cook, with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, when discussing religious liberty. "We could not have had a country be the host country of the Restoration without religious freedom."

From acts of courage and sacrifice to stories of service and citizenship, the documentary connects Utah's people and communities to America's 250-year journey.

"It's an incredible anniversary," said Steve Brosvik, president of the Utah Symphony.

Utah Celebrates America 250 airs Saturday, Oct. 3, at noon, immediately following the first session of General Conference.