Flag historian prepares for 250 anniversary of American flag in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — The United States of America celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2026, but 2027 marks the 250th anniversary of the American flag.

To honor the flag's history, vexillologist DeVaughn Simper, a flag historian with the largest collection of flags "this side of the Mississippi," will be showcasing more than two dozen different American flags in the Grantsville Library on Thursday.

Prior to 1777, the fledgling government flew what was known as the Continental Colors, also known as the Grand Union Flag. Following the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Continental Congress determined it needed a new flag.

It passed the following resolution on June 14, 1777: "Resolved, That the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

DeVaughn Simper's collection of historic American flags against a dark backdrop as seen in July of 2025. (Photo: Ben Simper)

Since that day, 27 different flags have flown over the United States of America. Simper will have all of them on display at the Grantsville Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, as part of the library's America 250 Living History events.

Among the notable flags on display will be the Green Mountain Boys flag from Vermont and the Francis Hopkinson flag, one of the original designs with six-pointed stars.

The flag we use today has five-pointed stars created by Betsy Ross, who Simper said developed a method to create the stars with a single cut.

Simper said the Grantsville Library reached out to him to be a part of its America 250 celebrations after previous successful partnerships in the past.

He said he has family in Grantsville, but the city has always been very good to him and receptive to the history he has to share. He has traveled to give presentations at its library in the past and said he is excited to share the history of the flag with attendees.

"For me, it closes off the America 250 celebration, but it also kicks off the flag's 250th celebration. I get to close off one event to start another," Simper said.

DeVaughn Simper dresses in colonial garb between historic flags at an event in July of 2025. (Photo: Ben Simper)

Simper said all are welcome to come to the free event, and to make sure to bring any flag questions they might have.

"I have not been stumped yet," he said. "Come ask your questions; I'm ready for you."