Oregon high school saves locker from demolition, gifts it to couple

BEAVERTON, Oregon — An Oregon school district had quite a gift for a couple who started their love story in high school: their original school locker.

The school is being demolished, but the district thought of this couple when it was time to remove the lockers from the building.

Christine and Robert Huseby started dating in 1983, their senior year at Beaverton High School. They have been together for 43 years.

Christine recalls that Robert left her a cookie in the locker with a note when they started dating.