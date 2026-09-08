Utah woman returns to New York for 25th anniversary of 9/11

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NEW YORK CITY — As the nation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a Utah woman is once again making the trip to New York City to reconnect with families who lost loved ones that day.

Carrie Pike arrived in New York on Tuesday, continuing a relationship that began a quarter-century ago with an act of compassion for grieving families.

"I am packing up for New York," Pike said from her home in Salt Lake as she prepared for the trip.

Friday marks 25 years since the attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Among those killed were 15 firefighters from the Engine 54 battalion located in the heart of Manhattan. The fire station lost every firefighter they sent to the World Trade Center that day. Over the years, Pike has formed a close bond with many of their loved ones.

"I'm excited to go to New York and give them a gift from Utah," Pike said.

Pike's connection to the families dates back to the months following 9/11. She led a massive project with other women creating more than 400 grief teddy bears for the families of every firefighter and police officer killed in the attacks.

Today, Pike continues her work making grief bears and helping families cope with loss.

Despite the tragedy that brought them together, the relationships have become deeply meaningful.

"I'm excited to see them, and I love them so much. But that also means that my connection with them was because of someone that died," Pike said with emotion.

Pike first returned to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in 2021. Now, she is back for the 25th anniversary, bringing gifts once again.

This year, she is delivering 15 large American flag blankets donated by Minky Couture for the loved ones connected to Engine 54.

During previous visits, Pike spent time with widows, children and relatives of those who died in the attacks.

"They're somber, but they also laugh and remember and think about these incredible men in their lives that died and sacrificed for other people," Pike said.

For Pike, New York has become more than a destination. It is a place of remembrance and reflection.

"It's become just a beautiful, sacred, hallowed place of remembering," she said.

Large memorial events are planned across New York City on Friday. At Engine 54 alone, Pike says more than 400 people are expected to gather to honor the firefighters who lost their lives while trying to save others.