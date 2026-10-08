'Not just a vehicle': Utah food truck launches fundraiser to get back to business after accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based food truck Fatty Tuna Sushi and Ramen is asking for community support to get back on the road after an accident put a halt to full operations.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18 when the food truck rear-ended a vehicle while traveling south on Interstate 15 near Lindon.

"When the vehicle in front of us suddenly stopped, we immediately hit the brakes as hard as we could. But our vehicle is a commercial food truck carrying extremely heavy kitchen equipment, so it does not stop the same way a regular passenger vehicle does. Everything happened within seconds, and unfortunately we were unable to stop before hitting the vehicle in front of us," Marc Tien, owner of Fatty Tuna, told KSL.

While no one was injured in the accident, Tien said it has been "devastating" for Fatty Tuna, a family business that has served hungry Utahns for the last decade.

"Fatty Tuna has been our family's livelihood for many years. When the truck cannot operate, we immediately lose the income we depend on to support our family. This is not just a vehicle to us. It is our kitchen, our workplace, and the heart of our business," Tien said.

Compounding the issues, the food truck is an older vehicle, which Tien said has complicated the repair process, as parts needed to get the truck up and running again have been hard to find. Additionally, the truck only has liability insurance, meaning it doesn't cover any damage to the truck.

"Repair costs, towing costs, lost business, rental expenses and the cost of inspecting and repairing our kitchen equipment are all falling on us," Tien said.

As for the truck, the front was badly damaged, the windshield was cracked on both sides and the impact of the crash caused the commercial kitchen equipment inside to move around.

Despite the setback, Tien said he and his family are doing everything they can to keep Fatty Tuna going.

"Right now, we are renting a food trailer from one of our colleagues so we can continue working and serving our customers," Tien said, adding that while greatly appreciated, the temporary trailer has a different kitchen setup, meaning Fatty Tuna has had to adjust their work process and what menu items are available.

"It has not been easy, but we do not want to give up on the business we have spent 10 years building," Tien said. "This business is a big part of our family's life, and seeing the truck damaged was heartbreaking. But we are very thankful everyone was safe, and we are trying to focus on moving forward."

Tien launched a GoFundMe* campaign to help cover crash-related expenses. It has raised just over $6,000, as of Thursday.

"We just want our customers to know how much we love and appreciate them. The support we have received since the accident has meant more to us than we can explain," Tien said. "We hope we can get Fatty Tuna fully back on the road soon and continue serving this community for many more years."

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