Tricia Toponce, Fort Herriman Middle School

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

"Tricia is one of those people who makes a school better simply because she is in it. She is the person who speaks up when something isn't right, takes on the problems others might avoid, and is always willing to fight for the underdog. She doesn't just say she cares about people—she shows it.

With students, Tricia has an incredible ability to meet them where they are. She speaks their language, understands what makes them tick, and somehow manages to hold them to incredibly high standards while making them feel completely supported. We often see students who are struggling or causing problems in other places find their way to Tricia because we know she can make a difference. Students respect her because they know her expectations come from a place of genuine belief in them.

What I love most about her teaching is that she helps students understand that their lives matter. Through personal history journals, fun classroom experiences, and her ability to connect their stories to the larger story of history, she gives students a sense that they are not just learning about the past—they are part of a story themselves.

But honestly, I think Tricia shines just as brightly with the adults in our building. There was a time when I was the person helping Tricia, and it has been amazing to watch her grow into someone who now has her own circle of teachers she mentors and supports. Last year, she found herself surrounded by four brand-new teachers, and so much of the day-to-day craziness of learning how to teach middle school naturally fell on her shoulders. She stepped up without hesitation. She answered questions, solved problems, encouraged them, and helped them navigate the moments when teaching felt overwhelming.

And that is just who Tricia is. If another adult is struggling, she is often the first person to notice and the first person to step in. Sometimes she offers a solution, sometimes she stands beside them, and sometimes she simply takes the problem on herself so someone else doesn't have to carry it alone.

Tricia is a hero to our students, a mentor to our teachers, and a fiercely loyal friend. She makes people feel like they aren't alone, and she makes the people around her stronger. Our school is genuinely lucky to have her."

-Madison Feist

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.