Family outreach organization plans expansion in Logan

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LOGAN — A nonprofit known for helping families with essential items, maternal education and other child development resources is building a new facility to serve northern Utah.

The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids broke ground on its new Logan resource center on Thursday. Organizers say that after a decade of growth, they have outgrown their current office space.

The new facility will include a diaper bank, teaching kitchen, volunteer center and education room. The organization served more than 80,000 people in 2025, distributing more than 2 million diapers across Utah.

Ted Chalfant, who started the foundation, said he grew up in a home where foster children were welcome and saw their needs firsthand.

"Every family deserves to not have to struggle and worry, 'Do I have to choose to buy diapers or do I buy formula,'" he said. "Every family deserves to have those basic necessities."

The foundation also supplies diapers for dozens of outreach facilities across the state.

Little Lambs is asking the community to help finish its massive expansion project, and it needs donations of money and supplies.