The harvest moon pairs up with Saturn for a 2-for-1 celestial display

NEW YORK — Get ready for a celestial double treat. The first full moon of the fall season will reach peak illumination in the night sky this weekend, and sky-gazers will also have a chance to spot Saturn.

The moon will be at its brightest at 10:49 a.m. MDT Saturday, but the best time to see the silvery orb will be just after sunset later that day, according to EarthSky. The ringed planet will appear golden and near the full moon between Friday and Monday.

Saturn will reach opposition, or when it is positioned opposite the sun from Earth, on Oct. 4. Opposition marks the best time to view Saturn as it will be closest to Earth in orbit, making the planet appear larger and brighter in the sky, according to EarthSky.

Neptune will also seem close to the moon, but the faint gas giant is much harder to see without binoculars or a telescope and clear, dark skies, according to NASA.

If clouds prevent optimal viewing, the moon will also appear nearly full Friday and Sunday evening.

The lore behind the harvest moon

September's full moon is traditionally known as the corn moon, marking the time when farmers typically harvest the crop, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Indigenous groups such as the Abenaki people of the northeastern United States refer to it as the corn maker moon, while the Assiniboine know it as the yellow leaf moon.

But September's lunar event this year is more popularly called the harvest moon because it lands so close to the autumnal equinox, the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, which occurred on Tuesday.

The autumn full moon earned its well-known moniker because farmers used its brightness to continue harvesting crops after the sun set, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. But many indigenous tribes also use the name when referring to September's full moon.

The harvest moon is often associated with an orange glow, adding to its autumnal appeal.

But any full moon will take on a similarly amber-tinged hue if people view it near the horizon. This is because onlookers peer through a thicker part of Earth's atmosphere, according to EarthSky.

Upcoming full moons

There are three more full moons to anticipate in 2026.

Keep an eye out for November and December's super moons, or when the full moon appears larger and brighter than usual since it will be closest to Earth in its orbit.

Here's the list of the remaining full moons, according to the Farmers' Almanac.