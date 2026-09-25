Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 25 — Shares in Swedish drug-delivery company Nanexa more ​than doubled their value in early Friday trading after it signed a global licensing ‌deal with Novo Nordisk worth up to about €1.17 billion ($1.33 billion).

The ⁠agreement, announced after ​the market closed on ⁠Thursday, covers long-acting injectable drugs for ‌obesity, type 2 ‌diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

• Novo will ⁠get exclusive rights ⁠to use Nanexa's PharmaShell technology, which uses an ultra-thin coating on drug particles to control their release over time, in up to five development programmes

• The companies target formulations ‌administered monthly or quarterly, ​reducing the frequency of injections for chronic treatments

• The deal includes an upfront payment and development and regulatory milestones totalling €615 million, with the rest coming from sales milestones

• Nanexa will receive a low single-digit percentage in ​royalties on global sales of products developed ‌under the agreement

• ‌Novo ⁠will lead the global development and commercialisation of products covered by the partnership

• Nanexa shares are up around 122% at 0723 GMT, ‌trading at their ​highest levels in more ‌than five years

($1 = ⁠0.8787 ​euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)