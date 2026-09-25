Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 8:14 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 1:57 a.m.

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The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2026.

The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2026.(REUTERS/Tom Little)

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Sept 25 — Shares in Swedish drug-delivery company Nanexa more ​than doubled their value in early Friday trading after it signed a global licensing ‌deal with Novo Nordisk worth up to about €1.17 billion ($1.33 billion).

The ⁠agreement, announced after ​the market closed on ⁠Thursday, covers long-acting injectable drugs for ‌obesity, type 2 ‌diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

• Novo will ⁠get exclusive rights ⁠to use Nanexa's PharmaShell technology, which uses an ultra-thin coating on drug particles to control their release over time, in up to five development programmes

• The companies target formulations ‌administered monthly or quarterly, ​reducing the frequency of injections for chronic treatments

• The deal includes an upfront payment and development and regulatory milestones totalling €615 million, with the rest coming from sales milestones

• Nanexa will receive a low single-digit percentage in ​royalties on global sales of products developed ‌under the agreement

• ‌Novo ⁠will lead the global development and commercialisation of products covered by the partnership

• Nanexa shares are up around 122% at 0723 GMT, ‌trading at their ​highest levels in more ‌than five years

($1 = ⁠0.8787 ​euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)

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