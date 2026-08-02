The Creamery serves farm-fresh ice cream to long lines in this small Utah town

BEAVER — If you're ever driving from northern Utah to St. George or to one of the beautiful national parks like Zion or Bryce Canyon, a great place to stop on the trip is The Creamery in Beaver, Utah.

The Creamery offers up dairy products that come straight from dairy farms in the area.

"People like to know where their food's coming from," said David Roberts, owner of the farm that sources the products at The Creamery. "They like to know that it's safe and that it's a good product. And so when they have the opportunity to experience both the good taste and flavor of things and see the experience of how that takes place, I think that is interesting to people and unique to people."

About The Creamery

The Creamery is pictured in Beaver on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

The Creamery's new location opened in June 2020, and it has served as an icon to the small Utah town, with people stopping by to get their hands on the delicious cheeses and ice cream the place is famous for.

Roberts and his family have been in the dairy industry since 1957, and Roberts grew up caring for the animals on the farm, bringing that same passion to his work today.

"I've always had a passion for animals," Roberts said. "Especially cows, because that's what I grew up around. I enjoy taking good care of them and seeing them produce a great quality product like milk is. I love milk. And to be able to see that made into the different byproducts like cottage cheese and cheese and sour cream and butter excites me. And when I'm able to provide that to different companies that produce those items, I'm excited to do so."

Gabe Robinson serves a cone of ice cream to Cincy Wright at The Creamery in Beaver on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

At The Creamery, there's an entire section of the store dedicated to learning more about where the milk comes from and how it's sourced from local farms.

Dairy farms are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Roberts said that in 1980, there were 50 dairies in the county, and as of right now, his is the only one left. And it continues to provide several jobs to people in the small town.

"It's a tough business," Roberts said. "And so you've got to have a lot of passion and love for it in order to want to be involved in it."

What I ordered

A woman holds three cups of ice cream, including I’m Your Huckleberry, Coconut Castaway and Monkey Business flavors, at The Creamery in Beaver on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

I stopped by The Creamery after a trip to Bryce Canyon National Park. It provided a nice little reprieve from the long drive home.

We considered eating at the Creamery Kitchen, but it was packed with people waiting in line, so we went with the Creamery Parlor for some tasty ice cream instead. We somehow missed the line, but by the time we left, there was a line wrapping around the store for the beloved ice cream.

I ordered the Churro Chata ice cream, which is a cinnamon-flavored ice cream that comes with churro pieces and caramel swirls.

The ice cream itself was creamy, fresh and delicious. The flavors only added to what you can tell is high-quality ice cream.

Fiery Cheese Curds are for sale at The Creamery in Beaver on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

I also snagged a bag of cheddar cheese curds, and they were amazing. I highly recommend trying some out if you stop by.

"There's certainly a sense of pride as a dairy farmer when you drive past The Creamery parking lot and see that it is full and overflowing with vehicles wanting to buy your product because it's so delicious," Roberts said.

Storefront information

Address: 165 S. 500 West, Beaver, UT 84713

165 S. 500 West, Beaver, UT 84713 Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: $