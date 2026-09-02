Nestle to build infant formula plant in Brazil as part of $393 million investment

By Gabriel Araujo, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:03 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo during the Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 18, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo during the Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

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SAO PAULO, Sept 3 — Nestle will invest ​2 billion reais ($392.73 million) in its nutrition and health division in Brazil through ‌2028, including 600 million reais for a new infant ⁠formula factory in Minas ​Gerais state, the ⁠company said on Thursday.

• The nutrition and ‌health allocation ‌represents about 30% of the 7 billion ⁠reais Nestle has earmarked ⁠for Brazil between 2025 and 2028.

• The new factory in the city of Ituiutaba is set to begin construction in 2027 and begin operations from 2028.

• New ‌plant will initially produce ​Nestogeno, Nestonutri, Ninho 1+ and Ninho 3+ infant formulas.

• Nestle said the facility would help increase supply to the Brazilian market, which is currently served in part through imports, and could create future export opportunities.

• "The ​Nutrition and Health business is among Nestle's ‌four strategic ‌growth ⁠priorities globally and in Brazil. It encompasses some of the company's highest-value categories," Nestle Brasil CEO Marcelo Melchior said.

• In addition to ‌new plant, Nestle ​plans to increase production ‌at existing Aracatuba ⁠industrial ​complex in Sao Paulo state.($1 = 5.0925 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel ​Araujo)

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