Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 3 — Michigan health officials reported 14,718 cases linked to an outbreak of ​cyclosporiasis on Thursday, an increase of 208 cases since its last update a week earlier.

Here are some details:

• ‌The outbreak in Michigan has resulted in 366 hospitalizations as of September 3, according ⁠to state health department's latest ​update.

• The cyclosporiasis outbreak is ⁠among the largest foodborne illness events in recent U.S. history ‌and has shaken ‌U.S. consumer confidence around fresh produce.

• Michigan has been ⁠the hardest hit, and reported two ⁠related deaths last month, both in people with significant underlying health conditions.

• Cases of the intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite, which can cause diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, have risen steadily across the United States in ‌recent months, according to the U.S. Centers ​for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Nationwide, the CDC has received reports of 18,445 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States as of Tuesday.

• An FDA investigation has linked the multistate outbreak that has expanded to 20 states to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants and sourced from ​privately held Taylor Farms operations in central Mexico, but authorities are ‌still looking for ‌other ⁠potential sources.

• Taylor Farms recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17, and the company has temporarily suspended operations at its processing facility there, though it was later ruled ‌a false positive.

• Cyclosporiasis ​can be contracted by consuming food — ‌typically raw fruits ⁠and vegetables — or ​water contaminated with feces.

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)