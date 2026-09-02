HUTCHMED (China) signs licensing deal with GSK for experimental solid tumour drug

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Sept 3 — GSK subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Ltd will pay ​a unit of HUTCHMED (China) $110 million upfront for rights to an experimental drug for solid tumours, ‌the Chinese drugmaker said on Thursday.

Shares in Hong-Kong-listed HUTCHMED were up ⁠about 15% after the ​announcement.

Here are more details:

• ⁠Clinical development for HMPL-A830 will focus initially on "colorectal, ‌pancreatic and lung ‌cancer indications", HUTCHMED said in a filing to ⁠the Hong Kong stock exchange.

• ⁠A two-part clinical trial for HMPL-A830 in China will study the drug in patients with solid tumours, records on U.S. government registry ClinicalTrials.gov showed.

• Solid tumours are masses of tissue that can be cancer.

• ‌The HUTCHMED subsidiary, HUTCHMED Ltd, is ​also eligible to receive additional payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to about $1.2 billion.

• GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Ltd will receive rights to develop and commercialise HMPL-A830 outside Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

• A Phase ​I development programme for HMPL-A830 is expected to ‌start in the ‌second ⁠half of 2026, HUTCHMED said.

• Asked what specific diseases the Phase I trials will target and in what countries they will take place, a HUTCHMED spokesperson referred ‌Reuters to its statement ​and the ClinicalTrials.gov record.

(Reporting by ‌Andrew Silver in ⁠Shanghai, additional ​reporting from Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Subhranshu Sahu)