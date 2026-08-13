Have You Seen This? Seaside hammock seems more like a car wash

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

 
Waves crash beyond a relaxing location in Acajutla Sonsonate, El Salvador, on June 10.

Waves crash beyond a relaxing location in Acajutla Sonsonate, El Salvador, on June 10. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE BEACH — Proximity to the ocean is a huge selling point for hotels and rental properties. If guests read in a description that they'll be staying 'mere steps from the beach,' the excitement level definitely goes up, along with the chance of them making a booking.

But that closeness to the water might not always be what it's cracked up to be. In some cases, beach lodgings mean more bugs to contend with. Other times, you'll deal with stinky seaweed washing up on the sand each morning.

As you'll see in this video, some beach houses come complete with an outdoor shower.

Yikes. That wasn't just a little wave washing over the patio. That was a full-on drenching. The kind that feels more like a punch to the face than a refreshing splash.

So if you see a listing for a quaint beach house in El Salvador that's right next to the water, you might want to cross-reference this video to make sure it's not the same place. Unless, of course, you like the feeling of getting pummeled by the waves while you relax in a hammock. Don't knock it until you've tried it, I guess.

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Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

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