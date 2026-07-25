Have You Seen This? Impatient bulldog lays on the horn

CLEVELAND — Pets often seem to take on their owners' personalities. For example, my incredibly mellow neighbor has a pair of incredibly mellow Labradors. On the other hand, my high-energy friend has a high-energy Cockapoo.

Wait, you might be thinking. Those dogs were simply chosen by your neighbor and your friend because they had complementary personalities. Birds of a feather flock together, after all. There was not really any adaptation or evolution.

But I'm not so sure about that. Research shows that through shared environments, learned behaviors and emotional mirroring, pets do begin to match up with the humans they live with. Here's a simple example: A gregarious pet owner goes to the park with their dog. The animal will read its owner's body language and adjust its behavior accordingly. Both dog and human will probably be friendly and interact playfully with others.

Now, let's say that the dog owner has an awful day at work and comes home feeling like rubbish. They take their dog to the same park, but now exhibit body language that is equal parts anger and exhaustion. The dog might observe these changes and interact differently with the humans and pets it meets along the way.

Why am I talking about all this stuff? Because the French bulldog in this video must have a really impatient owner:

Here's how the user who uploaded the video described the scene:

"While I was shopping in the Steelyard Commons … I heard someone laying on their horn. I looked up, and it was this little guy honking and barking at everyone in the parking lot."

First off, that seems like a really smart dog. Second, I don't want to ever drive on the freeway in front of its owner.