Salt Lake City nonprofit works to prevent overdoses, reduce stigma surrounding addiction

SALT LAKE CITY — A colorful box outside a Salt Lake City nonprofit could help save someone's life.

It's filled with free naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and is part of a larger effort by the Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project to support people struggling with addiction.

"We're not looking for big changes overnight," said Executive Director MacKenzie Bray. "We're looking for these small steps that people don't give themselves enough credit for that can build and build and build. And all of a sudden when you look back, you've changed a lot, or you've accomplished a lot, and that's what we're here for."

For Bray, the mission is personal. She lost her brother to a heroin overdose in 2016. Today, she's working to help others avoid that same loss.

One way the organization is doing that is by making naloxone available around the clock.

"Overdoses don't just happen during business hours," Bray said. "So we wanted to make sure that folks knew that there was a spot that they could get naloxone when we're closed or on the weekends."

The nonprofit has installed three self-service boxes called "Naloxey Boxeys" throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Like Little Free Libraries, the boxes let people pick up free naloxone at any time.

So far this year, the Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project says it has distributed approximately 3,500 naloxone kits through its programs, with plans to install more boxes in additional locations.

Bray said the goal is to make naloxone more accessible and encourage community members to be prepared to help someone experiencing an overdose.

"This is you protecting your friends and family. You're protecting your community," she said.

But the organization's work extends beyond overdose prevention.

The Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project also operates a syringe exchange program, provides food and clothing, offers HIV and hepatitis C testing and helps connect people with treatment and other resources.

A "Naloxey Boxey" set up by the Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project, Friday. Executive Director MacKenzie Bray said the goal is to make naloxone more accessible. (Photo: Emma Benson, KSL)

Community Care Coordinator Lux Saint Cloud said the support doesn't always come from staff members.

"A lot of times it's clients helping each other out, answering questions for each other or like resources that they know work for one another," Saint Cloud said.

Staff said part of their work involves reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders, which can prevent people from asking for help.

"A lot of times it can just be so isolating," Bray said. "Folks want help or need help, but they're not sure how to ask for it, or they're embarrassed."

Saint Cloud said creating a welcoming environment and building relationships can make a meaningful difference.

"A lot of times people that don't have community come here to even just have a conversation," Saint Cloud said. "They haven't talked to someone in a while, you know, just be by other humans, and that can make such a difference for someone of just being seen."

For those working at the Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project, it's about more than providing supplies. It's about building trust, offering support and reminding people they're not alone.

Free naloxone is available at three "Naloxey Boxey" locations:

Sugar House: 1400 S. 1100 East, Salt Lake City (outside Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project)

1400 S. 1100 East, Salt Lake City (outside Salt Lake Harm Reduction Project) Downtown Salt Lake City: 511 W. 200 South, Suite 120 (outside Under the Umbrella Bookstore)

511 W. 200 South, Suite 120 (outside Under the Umbrella Bookstore) Murray: 141 E. 5600 South (Indie Square)

More information about the nonprofit and its services is available on their website.