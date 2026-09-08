Nearly 40 Utah dance groups unite for suicide prevention this Saturday at Capitol Theatre

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SALT LAKE CITY — This Saturday, 38 dance groups will take the stage at Salt Lake City's Capitol Theatre with a shared goal: helping prevent suicide and offering hope to Utahns who may be struggling.

The annual Dance for Life event combines live performances with mental health education and suicide awareness outreach. Dance instructor Kristin Barlow created the community event in Brigham City in 2018, and it has since grown into a statewide effort that she hopes will use the arts to spark conversations about mental health.

One of the professional performing groups is Odyssey Dance Theatre. Dancers have spent recent weeks rehearsing designed to convey messages of resilience, connection and hope.

"There is a brighter day, and the hope that we want to instill in people is to seek help if they need it and come join us and dance with us," said Derryl Yeager, artistic director of Odyssey Dance Theatre.

The company's featured performance is set to The Beatles classic "Here Comes the Sun," a song Yeager says reflects the event's mission of encouraging people through difficult times.

For dancer Becca Mitchell, the cause is deeply personal.

Mitchell said a friend attempted suicide while they were in high school. At the time, she struggled to find the right words to offer support. Instead, she turned to dance.

"I say very often, the reason why I love dance is because I can say exactly how I feel without saying a word," Mitchell said.

She later performed a solo piece inspired by her friend's experience.

"It was such an almost sacred experience for me to try and share maybe their thoughts and emotions during that time," she said.

Mitchell believes dance can serve as a form of therapy, both for performers and audiences.

"We do the best that we can to tie a dance to real emotions," she said. "And when we feel real emotions on stage, our audience feels real emotions with us."

Yeager agrees that movement can help people work through life's challenges.

"Dance is a way to get beyond some of the troubles that you may be having in life," he said.

The event will feature a wide range of dance styles, including jazz, ballet, ballroom, contemporary and hip-hop. Dancers from professional, collegiate, high school, and private dance companies will perform.

Mental health experts say creating meaningful connections remains one of the most important tools in suicide prevention.

"When I work with patients, I let them consistently know those suicidal thoughts are strongest when no one else knows that they're there," said Dr. Eric Monson, a psychiatrist at the University of Utah. "Finding someone that you feel comfortable talking to, connecting with them, can be so important."

In addition to the performances, Dance for Life will host a mental health forum before the show.

This year's featured speaker is Alan Boss, a professional counselor and uncle of dancer and television personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide in 2022. This is the first time the Boss family is speaking out about mental health and about Stephen's tragic death. Alan Boss and long-time Boss family friend Leslie Scott Zanovich will host a wellness workshop, and a special tribute to Stephen will be presented during the two Celebrate Life Shows on Saturday.

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event tickets are available at the Dance for Life website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.