Saratoga Springs marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 with 3 days of community service

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Residents across Saratoga Springs spent the week giving back to their community as part of a three-day service initiative commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

From park cleanups and food drives to volunteer projects benefiting premature babies, community members gathered throughout the city to commemorate the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance.

For younger volunteers, the annual day of service has become a tradition, while older participants reflected on memories of the attacks and their aftermath.

"It helps the community, and it brings remembrance," 18-year-old volunteer Ransom Smart said.

Bryan King was a young father.

"For me it doesn't seem it was that long ago," King said. "A lot of people were nervous and scared, but what I noticed and the part that I loved was all the people that came together," he said.

The city's service projects included a food and coat drive, where residents donated supplies to help local families. On Wednesday, volunteers also prepared meal kits for the local middle school food pantry.

At Westlake High School, Todd and Julia Wamboldt joined others in making clothing and accessories for premature babies.

The couple said they still remember the shock of learning about the attacks nearly 25 years ago.

"You called me," Julia Wamboldt recalled speaking with Todd Wamboldt.

"I was still driving in the car. It was such a shock," Todd Wamboldt said.

Corrine Prestwich, Saratoga Springs' civic events coordinator, said the service projects reflect one of the enduring lessons of 9/11: Communities are strongest when people come together to help one another.

"It is miraculous when we find out a need in the community, and we turn it over to the community and they show up in droves," Prestwich said.

She said the community spirit demonstrated through the service efforts offers hope during uncertain times.

"In a time when we're still kind of uncertain about the future, we have good things to look forward to," Prestwich said.

The city's commemoration will continue Friday evening with a free patriotic concert at Neptune Park.

Students at Westlake High School also placed 2,977 flags, representing each person killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, ahead of a special assembly scheduled for Friday morning.

More than 2,400 volunteers participated in Saratoga Springs' 9/11 service activities last year. Prestwich said organizers hope to surpass that total during this year's anniversary observance.

You can find more information here.