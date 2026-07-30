Family searching for missing WWII uniform, hopes to recover cherished heirloom

By Shelby Lofton, KSL | Updated - July 30, 2026 at 10:09 a.m. | Posted - July 30, 2026 at 10:01 a.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A Utah family is seeking a missing WWII uniform they believed was thrifted in Idaho.
  • The uniform belonged to William Reed Roberts, and is a cherished family heirloom.
  • Amber Malm calls for public help to recover it, sharing her grandfather's stories.

HERRIMAN — A Utah family is searching for a World War II military uniform that they believe was thrifted somewhere in eastern Idaho without their permission, and they are asking for the public's help in tracking it down.

For Amber Malm, the uniform belonged to more than a veteran. It belonged to her grandfather, William Reed Roberts, whose service stories helped shape her childhood.

"My grandma and my grandpa, they were like my parents," Malm said. "They're truly the whole reason I think I'm here today, the background to my spirituality … My grandpa meant the world to me."

Roberts, a World War II U.S. Army Air Forces flight engineer, died in 2018.

Malm vividly remembers the stories he told her.

"They were getting ready for a night flight, and he was the one that did the engine check," Malm recalled. "Something wasn't right with the engine. And he had told his captain that, 'I don't think this is ready to go up.' And the captain said, 'Well, we're going anyways.' So they did, and they were like 80 feet up in the air, and the engine caught fire. And so they put it out and tried to get (to) lower elevation to land the plane; they ended up landing the plane safely. But the captain looked at him after that and said, 'Reed, I will listen to you from here on out.'"

His uniform, which had been displayed in a frame for more than four decades, became one of the family's most treasured heirlooms.

"This uniform was in a frame for 40-plus years, so it's in pristine, beautiful condition," Malm said.

A Utah veteran's WWII uniform, which had been displayed in a frame for more than four decades, became one of his family's most treasured heirlooms. Now, it's missing.
A Utah veteran's WWII uniform, which had been displayed in a frame for more than four decades, became one of his family's most treasured heirlooms. Now, it's missing. (Photo: Amber Malm)

She said the uniform was passed down to one of Roberts' sons with the understanding that it would eventually return to her side of the family after he died. Repeated efforts to recover it were unsuccessful, she said.

"There was several attempts to get this uniform back with no success from my aunt, and it was just recently, as of maybe a month, month and a half ago, that we discovered that in the attempt to get it back, that it was thrifted … somewhere in the eastern Idaho Valley," Malm said.

Since then, Malm posted in groups online and contacted stores across Idaho and Utah in hopes she'll find it.

"We've searched army surplus stores, all the thrift stores, all the Goodwills, even right down to the Air Force to see if we could figure out his service number," she said. "I have to believe that if it's thrifted, that it's out there somewhere, and that somebody's seen it and put hands on it."

As she continues searching, she has turned to old photographs and journals. She found a poem that included the line, "Continue my heritage. I'm counting on you."

Malm said the discovery strengthened her resolve to keep looking.

"These stories are being forgotten, and their legacies are being forgotten," she said. "I think it's important for us to hold on to these items."

Anyone who believes they may have information about Roberts' World War II uniform can contact Malm by emailing her at healingwithjayne@aol.com or messaging her on Facebook, under Amber Adamson Malm, or on her Instagram, @amberjayne211.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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FamilyHistoricIdahoUtahSalt Lake County
Shelby Lofton, KSLShelby Lofton
Shelby comes to Utah after working for three years at WKYT, the CBS affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky. There, she was the weekend anchor and reporter. During her time in the Commonwealth, Shelby covered the 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes. She was honored to share the stories of resilience there and help pay tribute to the victims. She was struck by the generosity of the people who jumped in to help with clean up and recovery efforts. Her favorite stories to tell are ones that highlight humanity coming together and using their strengths to make a real difference. Shelby also had the privilege of covering The Kentucky Derby twice. She was named Rookie of the Year by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association in 2020. Shelby is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. In college, she worked at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. She was fortunate to try out a lot of jobs behind the camera, but reporting is where her heart is. Shelby was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She grew up taking road trips up and down the west coast. She loves traveling and has visited 10 countries. When she’s not in the newsroom or out reporting in the field, Shelby enjoys catching up on documentaries, listening to podcasts, dining at different hotspots, cheering on Mizzou sports and hiking Utah’s many beautiful trails.
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