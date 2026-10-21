Utah Apple Crunch connects kindergarteners with local farmers

SALT LAKE CITY — About 150 kindergarteners from Canyons School District gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday for Utah's annual Apple Crunch, an event connecting students with local farmers and teaching them about the food they eat.

The event, held during National Farm to School Month, gave students an opportunity to learn how apples travel from Utah orchards to school lunchrooms while participating in apple-themed educational activities.

"Farm to table means understanding and appreciating your environment, the people around you, the people that make your food, the people that bring you food every day and learning the nutrition behind all of that," said Dani Perez, a farm-to-school specialist with the Utah State Board of Education.

Chelsea Prime, a kindergarten teacher at Silver Mesa Elementary, said the event also helps students understand the importance of making healthy food choices.

"When you're eating more natural ingredients, like our farm-fresh apples, you just feel better and you have a better quality of life versus the junk food," Prime said. "We talk with the students about making healthy lunch choices."

Utah's Apple Crunch began in 2017 as a way to celebrate National Farm to School Month and help students develop a greater appreciation for local agriculture.

Schools and childcare centers across Utah also participate in farm visits, taste tests, gardening activities and classroom lessons throughout October.

Perez said introducing children to the origins of their food at a young age can spark curiosity and encourage them to learn more about the farmers who grow it.

Organizers hope the activities will help students develop healthy habits while strengthening connections between Utah schools, communities and local agriculture.