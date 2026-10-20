After painting portraits of 183 fallen missionaries, Utah artist honors couple who helped make it possible

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Springville — For the past 11 years, JR Johansen has spent countless hours in his backyard studio painting portraits of missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who lost their lives while serving.

So far, he's completed 183 portraits, each one a gift to families carrying unimaginable loss.

But his latest painting was different.

Instead of honoring a fallen missionary, Johansen arrived at the home of Cindy and Greg Thredgold in Springville, carrying a portrait of them.

"They've been a blessing to me," Johansen said as he delivered the carefully wrapped painting.

The portrait was created from the couple's 1984 wedding engagement photo, capturing a younger Cindy and Greg at the beginning of their life together.

Artist JR Johansen presents a portrait to Cindy and Greg Thredgold. Johansen has painted 183 portraits of fallen missionaries. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

"I was like 26. You were 23?" Cindy joked as they looked back at the image that inspired the painting.

For Johansen, the portrait was a way to thank the couple who have quietly worked behind the scenes, helping make many of the missionary tributes possible.

"I'm just honored to have done this for you," Johansen told them. "You two have been such wonderful help. I would not have done this without you."

The Thredgolds know firsthand the pain that many of those missionary families carry.

Portrait painted by JR Johansen of Cindy and Greg Thredgold's son Conner, who died while serving in Taiwan in 2014. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

In August 2014, their son, Connor Thredgold, and his missionary companion died from carbon monoxide poisoning while serving in Taiwan.

After Johansen painted Connor's portrait, the Thredgolds felt inspired to help other families facing similar heartbreak.

"My goal was that I don't want any missionary forgotten," Cindy said.

Over the years, they've helped connect grieving families with Johansen and supported annual gatherings that bring those families together.

In the process, they found healing themselves.

My goal was that I don't want any missionary forgotten. –Cindy Thredgold

"It's been a great blessing to just take my eyes off of me and focus on other people," Greg said. "That's what life is all about, is helping other people."

Johansen says the project has also changed his own life.

After suffering a personal heartache more than a decade ago, he was told he might not have much longer to live. Now, at 81 years old, he says the portraits have given him renewed purpose and new life.

"I have loved doing it. I think God has just blessed me with the desire to do this," said Johansen. "The emotions and the comfort that it brings to families, and that makes it all worth it."

Today, he continues to paint free portraits for families of missionaries who died while serving, determined to help ensure their loved ones are never forgotten.

For information on contacting Johansen, email him at jrjohansenart@yahoo.com.