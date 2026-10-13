New license plate aims to chip away at Utah's school lunch debt

SALT LAKE CITY — A new license plate is available to contribute to the nearly $4 million in Utah school lunch debt, which has been growing every year.

The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles began selling the blue "Feed Utah Kids" license plate on Oct. 6. Each plate costs $53.75, with $30 of that going toward Utah's school lunch debt and $23.75 going toward shipping, registration fees and the cost of the plate.

Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation Founder, DJ Bracken, said a little goes a long way. Once a driver purchases a license plate, the annual renewal puts another $30 toward lunch debt each year.

"It's a simple thing," Bracken said. "If, let's say, 5,000 people did it, that's 70 schools of lunch debt paid off right there. Every year."

Similarly, selling 75 license plates could clear a typical school's lunch debt, which is about $2,200, according to Bracken. About seven schools are covered when 500 plates are sold, which is the number of Utahns who signed up for the plate before it went on sale.

Bracken started the Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation in June 2024 after learning Utah schools carried $2.8 million in lunch debt. The figure worsened when his local school district told him it had $88,000 in debt — just for the elementary schools, he said.

"Most lunch debt belongs to working families who earn just over the line for free lunch," Bracken said. "You know these families. Their kids sit next to yours in class and play on your kids' teams. This (license) plate is a way to help them."

The need to clear Utah's school lunch debt is more urgent than ever. The Ogden School District recently reported a 500% increase in lunch debt in the last year.

Drivers can order a license plate through the state Division of Motor Vehicles (listed as "Utah Lunch Debt Relief") or the Feed Utah Kids website. The license plate can be used on trucks, cars and trailers, and can be personalized with up to six letters and/or numbers.

Bracken said the Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation hopes drivers will take the time to order plates during National School Lunch Week, Oct. 12-16.