Sandy record store sets record for largest physical media giveaway in 24 hours

SANDY — A Sandy record store made history after breaking a record for the most physical media given away by a record store in 24 hours.

The event at Daybreak Records drew hundreds of people from across the Wasatch Front and highlighted the continued popularity of vinyl records and other physical formats in the age of streaming.

"It's easier to sell something that actually sounds better than an MP3," said Daybreak Records owner David Paul.

Inside the store, customers can browse thousands of records spanning nearly every genre, from classic rock and jazz to modern pop and hip-hop. For many visitors, the experience is just as important as the music itself.

Paul said much of the store's inventory comes from local collectors who sell or trade records. After realizing he had accumulated a large amount of inventory from community members, he decided to find a way to give back.

"We decided we had all of these records that were getting so many things in from people selling us," Paul said. "Why not give back to the community with a free physical media day?"

That idea evolved into a record-setting challenge: giving away the most physical media by a record store in a 24-hour period.

Paul said excitement started building early.

Daybreak Records owner David Paul is pictured the moment his shop broke the record for the most physical media given away by a record store in 24 hours. (Photo: Ray Boone, KSL)

"The morning of, two hours before, we had our first person show up," he said. "They were excited. And I'm like, 'OK, we have at least one person. We're on our way.'"

It did not take long for the crowd to grow.

One attendee said they arrived to find a line stretching far beyond the storefront.

"We showed up, and it was just like a huge line just all the way down," Easton Bennett said.

As the giveaway approached, the line continued to expand.

"With 30 minutes to go, the line wrapped around the block, went down the street, down the road and almost did a complete city block," Paul said.

Participants were allowed to take up to 10 items each from a collection that included 5,000 pieces of physical media.

By the end of the event, the store had achieved its goal, officially setting the record.

Paul believes renewed interest in records accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We think that the pandemic actually helped push records because they weren't able to go to concerts and listen to live music," he said.

What some once considered a relic of the past has become one of music's most enduring comebacks. Vinyl enthusiasts say physical media offers a different connection to the music they love.

"It's super fun to have a whole new interpretation of the album on a physical kind of media thing," Bennett said.

Daybreak Records also uses its jukebox to support a local cause. The store donates all money collected through jukebox plays to Primary Children's Hospital, allowing customers to enjoy music while contributing to the community.

For Paul, the record-breaking giveaway was about more than setting a mark. It was an opportunity to celebrate music, connect with customers and give back to the community that helped build the store's collection.