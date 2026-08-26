Pioneer Theatre Company moves season opener after sprinkler flooding

By Madi Vollmer, KSL | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 4:44 p.m.

 
Roy W. & Elizabeth E. Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on Wednesday. The company is moving its season-opening production to the Westminster Performing Arts Center after an accidentally activated sprinkler system flooded three levels.

Roy W. & Elizabeth E. Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on Wednesday. The company is moving its season-opening production to the Westminster Performing Arts Center after an accidentally activated sprinkler system flooded three levels. (Pioneer Memorial Theatre)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Pioneer Theatre Company relocates its season opener after sprinkler flooding.
  • The Westminster Performing Arts Center will host 'John Proctor Is the Villain.'
  • Artistic Director Karen Azenburg seeks community support during the transition period.

SALT LAKE CITY — Pioneer Theatre Company is moving its season-opening production to a different theater after a sprinkler system was accidentally activated, flooding parts of the company's home on the University of Utah campus.

The flooding affected three levels of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, including the stage and orchestra pit, according to artistic director Karen Azenburg. "We accidentally hit our sprinklers on our stage, and the water went off on our stage and the areas below our stage got pretty well flooded," Azenburg said.

The company's staff quickly began working to limit the damage and find a new venue for the production. Within 24 hours, Pioneer Theatre Company had identified the Westminster Performing Arts Center as an alternative location, Azenburg said. "We are as an organization really good and committed to what we call the pioneer pivot," she said. "Within 24 hours had identified a possible location to move the show to."

Access to see the damage wasn't provided.

The Westminster Performing Arts Center will host the company's production of "John Proctor Is the Villain," which is scheduled to open Sept. 11.

The move means the production team must adjust the show to a different theater while crews continue to assess the damage at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. The full extent of the damage and the repairs needed have not yet been determined.

Azenburg said the company is asking the community to continue supporting Pioneer Theatre Company as it works through the setback. "Theater only works when people come and we really are committed to bringing the work to our community," she said.

Pioneer Theatre Company said it will provide additional updates as crews assess the building and determine what repairs are needed.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

EntertainmentUtahSalt Lake County
Madi Vollmer

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  