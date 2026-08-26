Pioneer Theatre Company moves season opener after sprinkler flooding

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SALT LAKE CITY — Pioneer Theatre Company is moving its season-opening production to a different theater after a sprinkler system was accidentally activated, flooding parts of the company's home on the University of Utah campus.

The flooding affected three levels of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, including the stage and orchestra pit, according to artistic director Karen Azenburg. "We accidentally hit our sprinklers on our stage, and the water went off on our stage and the areas below our stage got pretty well flooded," Azenburg said.

The company's staff quickly began working to limit the damage and find a new venue for the production. Within 24 hours, Pioneer Theatre Company had identified the Westminster Performing Arts Center as an alternative location, Azenburg said. "We are as an organization really good and committed to what we call the pioneer pivot," she said. "Within 24 hours had identified a possible location to move the show to."

Access to see the damage wasn't provided.

The Westminster Performing Arts Center will host the company's production of "John Proctor Is the Villain," which is scheduled to open Sept. 11.

The move means the production team must adjust the show to a different theater while crews continue to assess the damage at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. The full extent of the damage and the repairs needed have not yet been determined.

Azenburg said the company is asking the community to continue supporting Pioneer Theatre Company as it works through the setback. "Theater only works when people come and we really are committed to bringing the work to our community," she said.

Pioneer Theatre Company said it will provide additional updates as crews assess the building and determine what repairs are needed.