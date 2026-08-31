Metropolitan Museum of Art cancels planned Met Gala exhibit on fashion designer John Galliano

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is canceling its planned exhibit honoring British designer John Galliano, which had led to severe backlash in the Jewish community and beyond because of the designer's past antisemitic and racist statements.

The museum said Monday that the exhibit, which had been planned as the May 2027 spring Costume Institute show launching the annual Met Gala, will be replaced by another show to be announced later.

"Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition," Max Hollein, director and CEO of the museum, announced in a statement.

The designer joined in the statement, saying: "After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it."

Galliano, long recognized as one of the fashion world's biggest talents for his flamboyant designs, was at the pinnacle of that world for years as creative director of Christian Dior. He was fired from the post when a series of racist and antisemitic comments from 2010 and 2011 surfaced and went viral, leading to his conviction in an antisemitism trial in France.

Dropped by Dior, Galliano spent several years involved in public and private efforts to rehabilitate. He made a comeback in 2014 when he was hired by Paris fashion house Maison Margiela, where he remained for a decade.

He was to become only the third living designer to be the subject of a solo show at the Met's Costume Institute.

The spring is launched by the annual Met Gala, the most visible event on the fashion calendar. The gala is overseen by Anna Wintour, Vogue's global editorial director and one of the most influential figures in global fashion. Wintour has been a longtime friend and supporter of Galliano.

The museum had held discussions with Jewish community leaders before announcing the show, hoping to ward off anticipated backlash. But the anger only increased. One of the key critics of the planned show was New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who issued a statement Monday praising the decision to cancel.

"After my numerous and lengthy meetings and conversations with The Met, I am pleased that they have agreed to not honor John Galliano," Menin said. "From the beginning, I have told them that I strongly disagreed with this decision, and at this rising time of antisemitism, it had served as a gut punch to the Jewish community. This is the correct decision, as the harm and pain this was causing was simply unacceptable."