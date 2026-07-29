K-pop powerhouse BTS say they will not submit music for 2027 Grammys

By Maria Sherman, Associated Press | Updated - July 29, 2026 at 1:35 p.m. | Posted - July 29, 2026 at 12:38 p.m.

 
Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The band announced on Wednesday they would not submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The band announced on Wednesday they would not submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. (Richard Shotwell, Invision via AP)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • BTS announced on Wednesday they won't submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards.
  • The announcement came after the Recording Academy announced five new Grammy categories dedicated mainly to Asian pop music.
  • The group emphasized wanting their music appreciated beyond regional or language divides.

NEW YORK — K-pop powerhouse BTS said they will not submit their music for consideration at the forthcoming 2027 Grammy Awards.

All seven BTS members — RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook and Jin — shared the same note Wednesday.

"We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," the coordinated message read. "We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us."

Wednesday's announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced five new Grammy categories, which include best Asian pop music performance, meant to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and beyond.

Some fans viewed the new category as a racialized barrier for Asian performers.

A representative for BTS offered no additional comment.

BTS has never won a Grammy, though they've been nominated for five: three times in the best pop duo/group performance category as well as album of the year (for their contributions to Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres") and best music video for "Yet to Come."

In fact, no K-pop act had ever won a Grammy before this year, when "Golden" from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" took home the trophy for best song for visual media. It capped a highly visible night for K-pop at the Grammys — an institution where the genre has long been undercelebrated despite its massive international following.

In March, BTS returned after a nearly four-year musical hiatus. "ARIRANG," the 14-track, critically acclaimed fifth studio album from the septet, served as both a reintroduction to the band after its members completed South Korea's mandatory military service and as a keen reminder of their place atop popular culture conversation.

Representatives for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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