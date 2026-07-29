Here's what Netflix has lined up for August

SALT LAKE CITY — While parents may be ready to get their kids back to school again, there are still weekends and the odd school night that you've got to fill with movies and TV shows to keep yourself — and the kids — entertained.

No need to worry; Netflix has you covered all month long, with highlights like the premiere of "Outer Banks" and its long-awaited final season on Aug. 20.

For the complete list of featured titles, read on:

Arriving

Aug. 1

"3 Ninjas: Kick Back"

"About Last Night..."

"Anaconda"

"Annie"

"Are We Done Yet?"

"Bride of Chucky"

"Child's Play 2"

"Child's Play 3"

"Clueless"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Curse of Chucky"

"Daddy Day Camp"

"Daddy Day Care"

"Elysium"

"The Fast and the Furious"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"Fast Five"

"Fast & Furious"

"Fast & Furious 6"

"Furious 7"

"Field of Dreams"

"The Hitman's Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Holmes & Watson"

"Marie Antoinette"

"Mile 22"

"Minions"

"National Security"

"Nightcrawler"

"Party Girl"

"Seed of Chucky"

"Selma"

"Something's Gotta Give"

"Speed"

"Speed 2: Cruise Control"

"Tears of the Sun"

"The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

Aug. 2

"Ingrid Goes West"

Aug. 3

"Eighth Grade"

"Five Nights at Freddy's 2"

"Sing"

"Spoiler Alert"

Aug. 4

"Badly in Love," Season 2 (Netflix series)

"Best Medicine," Season 1 (Netflix series)

"Beyond the Lights"

"The Cocktail Lab," Season 1

Aug. 5

"1670," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy" (Netflix documentary)

"Inside The Trustor Scandal" (Netflix documentary)

"Let's Marry Harry" (Netflix series)

"One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2" (Netflix series)

"Soul Surfer"

Aug. 6

"My Life With the Walter Boys," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"Tortilla Soup"

Aug. 7

"Death Inc.," Season 4 (Netflix series)

"The Last House" (Netflix film)

"Operation Safed Sagar" (Netflix series)

"Our Sticky Love" (Netflix series)

"Ricky Gervais Alley Cats" (Netflix series)

Aug. 8

"The Ribbon Hero" (Netflix film)

Aug. 9

"Lazareth"

Aug. 10

"Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish," Season 3 (Netflix family series)

"Midwinter Break"

Aug. 11

"MOURINHO" (Netflix documentary)

"Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On" (Netflix comedy special)

"What's Eating Dan?" Season 1

Aug. 12

"Nando Between Two Worlds: A Sintonia Film" (Netflix film)

Aug. 13

"A Child of My Own" (Netflix film)

"Immaculate"

"MLB at Field of Dreams: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins (Netflix live event)

"My Brilliant Career" (Netflix series)

"This, That and Everything in Between" (Netflix film)

"Tires," Season 3 (Netflix series)

Aug. 14

"Don't Say Good Luck" (Netflix film)

"Moria" (Netflix series)

"My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me" (Netflix film)

"To the Max" (Netflix film)

"Umthetho" (Netflix series)

Aug. 15

"Firehouse Dog"

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

"The Shallows"

"Smurfs: The Lost Village"

Aug. 18

"Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" (Netflix comedy special)

"On the Road," Season 1

"Seal Team," seasons 1-7

"Take a Hike!" (Netflix series)

Aug. 19

"Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" (Netflix documentary)

"Here the Whole Time" (Netflix film)

"Love Is Blind: UK," Season 3" (Netflix series)

"Swiss Army Man"

Aug. 20

"Blood Sacrifice" (Netflix series)

"Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten" (Netflix documentary)

"Outer Banks," Season 5 (Netflix series)

"S&X" (Netflix series)

Aug. 21

"Facing El Chapo" (Netflix film)

Aug. 23

"Talamasca: The Secret Order," Season 1

Aug. 24

"Danny Go!" Season 2

"M3GAN"

"Revival," Season 1

Aug. 25

"Martha Cooks," Season 1

"Stamptown" (Netflix comedy special)

"Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young" (Netflix sports series)

Aug. 26

Mom Knows Best?" (Netflix series)

One Hundred Years of Solitude, Part 2: Grand Finale" (Netflix series)

Aug. 27

"Leanne, Season 2" (Netflix series)

Aug. 28

"All the Truth in My Lies" (Netflix series)

"Graveyard," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"The Secret Woman" (Netflix film)

"The Whisper Man" (Netflix film)

Aug. 29

"Four Hands, Two Sonatas" (Netflix series)

Aug. 31

"Sex Lives of College Girls," seasons 1-3

"Sheriff Labrador," Season 2

Leaving

Aug. 1

"27 Dresses"

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"The Age of Adaline"

"Atonement"

"Borat"

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"

"Chef"

"Click"

"Enough"

"Everest"

"Ex Machina"

"Father of the Bride"

"Father of the Bride: Part II"

"Fletch"

"The Five-Year Engagement"

"The Glass House"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Home Improvement," seasons 1-8

"Hunter X Hunter" (2011), seasons 1-6

"I Feel Pretty"

"Kindergarten Cop"

"Midnight Diner," seasons 1-3

"Mississippi Grind"

"Pixels"

"Pretty Woman"

"The Proposal"

"R.I.P.D."

"Single White Female"

"Splash"

"There's Something About Mary"

"Tootsie"

Aug. 5

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

Aug. 7

"Labyrinth"

Aug. 10

"Copshop"

"Marry Me"

Aug. 15

"The Game," seasons 1-33

Aug. 18