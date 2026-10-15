Harry Potter-themed Halloween display draws thousands of visitors in Orem

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OREM — A home in Orem has transformed into "480 Hogwarts," inviting witches, wizards and even muggles to experience a touch of magic this Halloween season.

Homeowners Jeremy Brown and Taryn Elkins began work on the elaborate Harry Potter-themed display months ago.

"We actually started working just after the Fourth of July, probably in the middle of July, right in that range, and started building," Brown said.

The project was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, turning the family's front yard into a walk-through tribute to the beloved wizarding world.

Visitors are greeted by Dobby at the front entrance and can follow a scavenger hunt that guides them through the display.

"Dobby is right at the front door, and there's a scavenger hunt right in front of him, and that will kind of help lead you through the rest of the yard," Brown said.

Building Hogwarts in a front yard came with challenges, particularly when it came to creating recognizable characters.

"Jeremy was making Hagrid's hut and I panicked," Elkins said. "I thought, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with the characters. I can't buy anything. Everything's copyrighted.'"

Instead, Elkins taught herself a new skill.

"I actually found a new skill and started sculpting faces and just sculpted and sculpted it until I got it right," she said. "Then I've got a really talented niece, my sister's daughter, and she came and painted all the faces and just brought them to life for us."

The display's centerpiece is Hagrid's Hut, complete with fan-favorite details inspired by the films. Many of the characters and decorations throughout the yard were handcrafted by the family.

What surprised the homeowners most was the community's response.

"We just had no idea the response would be like this," Elkins said. "We just had so many wonderful families coming every night, and we probably pushed through about 400 or 500 people an evening."

The attraction also features a candy cart where children can stop for Halloween treats.

Despite suggestions from visitors to accept donations, the family decided to keep the experience free.

"Everybody said, 'Oh, you should do a Venmo or QR code or donations,'" Elkins said. "And we've said, 'Let's just let one thing in life be free.'"

The Harry Potter-themed display is located at 480 N. Palisade Drive in Orem. The "Hogwarts Express" runs nightly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Halloween.