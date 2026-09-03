Feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies at age 92

NEW YORK — Gloria Steinem, the American writer, lecturer, activist and organizer who fought for gender equality and women's civil and reproductive rights for more than five decades, has died, her foundation said. She was 92 years old.

The cofounder and consulting editor ​of Ms. Magazine championed the feminist movement from the late 1960s onwards and inspired generations of women.

She died on Wednesday, her foundation said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"From reluctant spokesperson to a beacon of positive change, hers is a singular journey — an American leader who can speak to us all," film and theater director Julie Taymor said of Steinem in a 2017 ‌New York Times interview.

Taymor directed the 2020 film "The Glorias," depicting Steinem's life across the years and based on her 2015 best-selling autobiography "My Life on the Road." She was also the subject of a 2018 play, "Gloria: A Life," and a 2011 HBO documentary "Gloria: In Her Own Words."

Steinem said ⁠she considered herself "an entrepreneur of social change."

"I want to do justice to the women I meet, to ​tell their stories," she told the New Yorker magazine in 2015. "It's making connections, and using myself ⁠to listen, because we can't empower women without listening to their stories."

Steinem founded the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971 with former Reps. Bella Abzug and Shirley Chisholm and writer Betty Friedan, whose 1963 book "The ‌Feminine Mystique" ushered in the second wave of feminism.

Among ‌other groups, she also created the Coalition of Labor Union Women, the Women's Media Center, Voters for Choice, and the Ms. Foundation for Women.

In 2013, then-President Barack Obama ⁠awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.

With her signature long, blond-streaked, center-parted hair and aviator glasses, Steinem was ⁠the glamorous, hip symbol of the feminist movement, which she emphasized should embrace women of every race.

"If you've suffered discrimination, you're sensitive to it on every level. I learned feminism largely from Black women. Women of color basically invented feminism," she told the New Yorker.

Gloria Steinem salutes the graduating students as she receives an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during Harvard's commencement in Cambridge, Mass., May 26, 2022. Steinem called herself "an entrepreneur of social change." (Photo: Brian Snyder, Reuters)

'A Bunny's Tale'

Steinem was born on March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, the younger of two daughters. Her father was a traveling antique dealer. Because the family moved frequently, she did not attend school regularly until about seventh grade.

Her parents separated when she was 11, following which Steinem lived with and took care of her mother, who had a mental breakdown and suffered from depression.

The experience impacted Steinem's views on social injustice and marriage, which she believed robbed women of choices and many of their civil rights.

"I'd already been ‌the very small parent of a very big child, my mother. I didn't want to end up taking care of someone else," she was quoted ​as saying.

After graduating from Smith College, Steinem began freelancing as a journalist.

In 1963, she worked as a Playboy bunny for 11 days for a story for Show magazine. Her two-part groundbreaking expose, "A Bunny's Tale," detailed the poor pay and sexist treatment Playboy bunnies, originally waitstaff, endured. The story was made into a 1985 TV movie starring Kirstie Alley.

In 1968, Steinem helped found New York magazine, where her essay titled "After Black Power, Women's Liberation" established her as a feminist leader at a time of roiling social change.

But it wasn't until she attended an abortion speak-out in a New York church the following year that Steinem, who had had a then-illegal abortion in London when she was 22, said her life as a feminist activist really began.

Ms. Magazine, which she cofounded in 1971, tackled abortion and other issues such as sexism, equal pay, and domestic violence, a far cry from the diet of beauty, cookery and supporting-your-husband topics that were the staple of magazines aimed at women.

An early issue included the ​names of 52 women, including Steinem, who had had abortions, and called for the procedure to be legalized ahead of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. for nearly half a century.

'Quintessence of female revolution'

Steinem ‌was often critical ‌of the limitations of marriage. "Women are not going ⁠to be equal outside the home until men are equal in it," she said.

She had no children of her own and it was not until she turned 66 that she decided to wed — to South African businessman and environmentalist David Bale, the father of actor Christian Bale.

"I hope this proves what feminists have always said, that feminism is about the ability to choose what's right at each time of our lives," she said in a statement about the marriage. David Bale died of brain cancer in 2003.

Steinem continued working into her 80s. She wrote numerous books, including 1986's "Marilyn: Norma Jean" about Marilyn Monroe, "Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem" about personal development, ‌and books of essays.

She narrated and conceived the idea ​for an Emmy Award-winning documentary about child abuse, "Multiple Personalities: The Search for Deadly Memories," for HBO in 1993 and produced the ‌Lifetime film "Better Off Dead." She also hosted "Woman," a documentary ⁠series about violence against women, for the Viceland ​TV channel.

Author Carolyn Heilbrun, who penned 1995 biography "Education of a Woman: The Life of Gloria Steinem," described her as "the epitome of female beauty and the quintessence of female revolution."

Contributing: Akanksha Khushi