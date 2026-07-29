Brandon Sanderson's 'Mistborn' movie closer to completion

SALT LAKE CITY — Brandon Sanderson announced that he has finished yet another project. The format of his latest project might excite some of his fans.

Sanderson, who has written dozens of books over the course of his more than two-decade-long career, has largely stuck to media that fans could either page or scroll through.

Rather than a traditional novel, Sanderson's latest finished project is the screenplay for his long-awaited "Mistborn" movie, which will be adapted by Apple TV.

Sanderson completed the first draft of the screenplay for his new movie in late July, announcing its completion on Tuesday. The movie is based on the book of the same name, a story he first published 20 years ago.

While he said his first draft was simply an "early step in a very long process," it is an important stepping stone toward bringing Sanderson's vision closer to the big screen.